Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.92 Million Stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,859 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of Nomad Foods worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 171,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 429,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE NOMD opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.