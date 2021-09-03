Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 306 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY stock opened at $178.22 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.57 and its 200-day moving average is $167.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.