Field Trip Health’s (FTR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Field Trip Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Field Trip Health (TSE:FTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$0.54 million.

