FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $792,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $633.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $480.85.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

