FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $792,000 in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems stock opened at $633.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day moving average of $480.85.
In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total transaction of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $567.00.
EPAM Systems Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).
Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.