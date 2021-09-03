FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 60.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after purchasing an additional 68,727 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 960,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 866,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 778,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,761,000 after buying an additional 35,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.55.

BURL opened at $302.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.