FDx Advisors Inc. Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $140.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.38. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

