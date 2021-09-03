FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 89.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 price objective (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE TFII opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.90.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

TFI International Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

