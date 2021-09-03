FDx Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,027,000 after purchasing an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,271,000 after purchasing an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STNE shares. lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.