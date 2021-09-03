FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 50,019 Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRUB. Strs Ohio increased its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 492,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,572,000 after purchasing an additional 114,637 shares during the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $359,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,435.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRUB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.45.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

