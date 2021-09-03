FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,963 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetEase by 461.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,373,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,498 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NetEase by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NetEase by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 111,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA cut their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $94.91 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. NetEase’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

