Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading 100% Higher

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) rose 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 7,621,078 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,898% from the average daily volume of 254,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (CVE:FO)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

