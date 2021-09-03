Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $375.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.14, for a total value of $25,751,722.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

