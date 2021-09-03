Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.80, for a total value of $84,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total value of $89,102.50.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00.

Shares of FB opened at $375.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 988,676 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.0% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,303 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.