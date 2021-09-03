F Mark Wolfinger Sells 9,877 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Denny’s by 79.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

