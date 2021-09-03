Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Sells $99,750.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $117.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $97.60. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 20,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

