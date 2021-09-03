Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EXC. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of EXC opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Exelon has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $50.34.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

