Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Exela Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XELA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Exela Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ XELA opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Exela Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exela Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

