Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 31.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 774,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 184,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the second quarter valued at about $2,020,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENPC opened at $9.74 on Friday. Executive Network Partnering has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.71.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

