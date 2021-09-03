Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$13.05 and last traded at C$13.19. 43,004 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 20,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$998.56 million and a P/E ratio of 23.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$93.29 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.9335388 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.72%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$71,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,105,200. Insiders sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $93,821 in the last quarter.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

