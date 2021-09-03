Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.
Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.
In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.
