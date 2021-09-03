Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Eversource Energy has increased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.62 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ES. Barclays increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.25.

In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

