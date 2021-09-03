Everest (ID) 1-Day Volume Hits $312,154.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Everest has a total market cap of $40.88 million and approximately $312,154.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everest has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00065250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.64 or 0.00131550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00154084 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.80 or 0.07787795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,551.19 or 0.99797767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.13 or 0.00821518 BTC.

Everest Coin Profile

Everest was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.