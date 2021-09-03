Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $10.62

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.62, but opened at $11.49. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 1 shares.

Several research firms have commented on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $601.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVLO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $9,630,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

