Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Short Interest Update

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Evans Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.51. 7,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $40.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.33.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,076 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,559 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 186.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.56% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

