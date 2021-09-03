Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 84,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,957. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

