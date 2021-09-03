Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Trims Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDXJ traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $44.13. The company had a trading volume of 406,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,626,028. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $62.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.