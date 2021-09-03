Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,479,295 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 79,867 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises 7.5% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Barrick Gold worth $30,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOLD shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.43. 837,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,234,877. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $30.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

