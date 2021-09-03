Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises approximately 1.3% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,753,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,198 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,649,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,403 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,053,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,187,000 after purchasing an additional 348,366 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,312,000 after purchasing an additional 159,209 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE stock remained flat at $$52.55 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,025. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

