Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.1% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,118,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 265.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 41,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 51,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 54,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

UL traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 218,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $57.61. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $51.98 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 70.32%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

