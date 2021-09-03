Ethereum Gold (ETG) One Day Volume Tops $110.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 49% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $373,377.17 and approximately $110.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

