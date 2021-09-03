Ether Zero Reaches Market Cap of $314,160.37 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $314,160.37 and approximately $9,725.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,918.40 or 0.07822838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.85 or 0.00139446 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,695,680 coins and its circulating supply is 185,666,267 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

