ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day moving average is $59.15. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $44.66 and a 12-month high of $65.50.

