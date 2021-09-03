EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

ESLOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of ESLOY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.94. 30,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,601. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.70 and a 200-day moving average of $87.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.98.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

