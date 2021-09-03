Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Given New C$35.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 42.45% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Ero Copper to C$33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.40.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$24.57 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.24 and a twelve month high of C$29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.