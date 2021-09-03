ERn Financial LLC Lowers Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ERn Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $79.30. 404,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

