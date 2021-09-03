ERn Financial LLC Buys Shares of 38,873 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Posted by on Sep 3rd, 2021

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,114,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 614,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.