ERn Financial LLC Buys Shares of 38,873 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAC. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $884,679,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $434,024,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $150,273,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $142,448,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,114,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.90. The company had a trading volume of 614,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,543. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.12. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $28.03.

