Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

Shares of ELS opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 81,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

