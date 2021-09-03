Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.
Shares of ELS opened at $88.45 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $57.93 and a 12-month high of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 274,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,411,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 121,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,061,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 126,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 81,856.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 18,827 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
