EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by Truist

Truist cut shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the energy exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.10.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $68.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 111.4% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,375 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 9.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.