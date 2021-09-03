Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 357,334 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 222.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

