Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.11 Million Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $24,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 429,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 307,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,720,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,265.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,231.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,192.07. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $913.04 and a twelve month high of $1,288.00. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

