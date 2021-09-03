Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $22.61 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 37.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,213 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 25,134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 44,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS:PAVE opened at $27.45 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.