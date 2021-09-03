Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,873 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $21,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 16,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 157,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 309.2% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 26,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 20,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM stock opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently -433.33%.

BAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

