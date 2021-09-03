Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $25,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $110.72 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $74.42 and a 12 month high of $112.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.90.

