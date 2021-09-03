Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $24,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 27.5% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 45.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after purchasing an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.27 per share, for a total transaction of $267,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.37. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

