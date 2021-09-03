Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.78. 107,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,781,784. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.18.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.