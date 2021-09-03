Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 53,082 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.42. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.