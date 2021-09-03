Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entegris were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Entegris by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in Entegris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,838,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,150,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Entegris by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,643,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,537,000 after acquiring an additional 244,765 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $309,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $121.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.23.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

