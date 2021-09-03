EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Update

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip acquired 8,539 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,299 shares of company stock valued at $69,389. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $93,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 41.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 357,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 46,963 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter valued at $2,843,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.1% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

