Engenco Limited (EGN) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on September 27th

Engenco Limited (ASX:EGN) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27.
About Engenco
Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?
Receive News & Ratings for Engenco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engenco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.