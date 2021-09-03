Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 107,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,986,103 shares.The stock last traded at $6.37 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

