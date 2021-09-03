Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.10. Emles Federal Contractors ETF shares last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 255 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emles Federal Contractors ETF (BATS:FEDX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

